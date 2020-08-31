UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 47 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:32 PM

Argentine Vita takes charge of Nicaragua national team

MEXICO CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Argentine Juan Vita has been named head coach of Nicaragua's national team, the Central American country's football federation said on Monday.

The 33-year-old replaces Costa Rican Henry Duarte, who ended his five-year spell as manager in June.

Fenifut, as the Nicaraguan football federation is known, confirmed Vita's appointment on Twitter without revealing details of his contract.

It will be Vita's first experience as a manager at international level. His previous coaching job was with Panama's Costa del Este, whom he led to second place in Panama's 2019 Apertura league standings. Vita's first competitive match as Nicaragua boss will be a home World Cup qualifier against Saint Lucia on October 7.

