Argentinian ambassador invited to witness football match aimed to collect donations for flood victims

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :International Football match on September 9 to help flood victims, says Argentinian Ambassador Former National Footballer Shahid Khan Shinwari called on Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores on Friday in Islamabad and invited him for the forthcoming International Football match to be scheduled on September 9, 2022 here at Peshawar Sports Complex.

The match is aimed to raise funds for flood victims, Shahid Khan informed the Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores and remained there with him by discussing trade and sports ties between both Pakistan and Argentine.

Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores while appreciating his efforts to provide relief to the flood victims, said that to collect funds for the flood victims would certainly help the people in this hour of need.

The football match which has been announced to be held in Peshawar Sports Complex on September 9 will promote the sport on one hand and help the flood victims on the other hand, Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores said.

Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores also expressed solidarity with the families of flood victims and assured him full support on behalf of the people of Argentina. He said there is a great love of the people of Pakistan for the football players of Argentina.

Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores assured Shahid Khan Shinwari to come to Peshawar and see the match besides extending support and solidarity with the people of Pakistan affected by flood.

Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores said that our efforts will be to promote mutual relations between Argentina and Pakistan, including trade, sports and other fields.

Shahid Khan Shenwari said the football match will be held at Peshawar Sports Complex on September 9 at 4:30 pm to help the flood victims, in which national and international players are participating.

Shahid Khan Shinwari is also convener on trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan for Central Asia, also discussed with him about the extending trade-ties. He said through the Ministry of Industry businessmen, leading importers and exporters have been invited for the forthcoming Expo Event at Automechanika Buenos Aires to be starting from October 11-14, 2022.

Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores said that Argentina is leading an international trade fair for the automotive services industries targeting trade. Shahid Khan informed the Ambassador regarding trade of Argo business, sports and goods, cotton, leather and materials.

Shahid Khan informed Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores that legends of sports have been invited for the match for a cause to help flood victims.

He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Provincial Sports Minister Mohammad Atif Khan and other personalities will also watch this football match and it is hoped that it will collect funds for the flood victims besides a door-to-door campaign has also been started with the aim of helping the flood victims.

On this occasion, Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco also presented a football to Shahid Khan Shinwari and assured him the two sides would work more closely for the youth exchange program.

Mr. Leopoldo Francisco also assured him that Argentina would help the youth of Pakistan by providing them opportunities of qualified coaches, trainers etc.