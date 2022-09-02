UrduPoint.com

Argentinian Ambassador Invited To Witness Football Match Aimed To Collect Donations For Flood Victims

Muhammad Rameez Published September 02, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Argentinian ambassador invited to witness football match aimed to collect donations for flood victims

International Football match on September 9 to help flood victims, says Argentinian Ambassador Former National Footballer Shahid Khan Shinwari called on Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores on Friday in Islamabad and invited him for the forthcoming International Football match to be scheduled on September 9, 2022 here at Peshawar Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :International Football match on September 9 to help flood victims, says Argentinian Ambassador Former National Footballer Shahid Khan Shinwari called on Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores on Friday in Islamabad and invited him for the forthcoming International Football match to be scheduled on September 9, 2022 here at Peshawar Sports Complex.

The match is aimed to raise funds for flood victims, Shahid Khan informed the Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores and remained there with him by discussing trade and sports ties between both Pakistan and Argentine.

Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores while appreciating his efforts to provide relief to the flood victims, said that to collect funds for the flood victims would certainly help the people in this hour of need.

The football match which has been announced to be held in Peshawar Sports Complex on September 9 will promote the sport on one hand and help the flood victims on the other hand, Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores said.

Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores also expressed solidarity with the families of flood victims and assured him full support on behalf of the people of Argentina. He said there is a great love of the people of Pakistan for the football players of Argentina.

Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores assured Shahid Khan Shinwari to come to Peshawar and see the match besides extending support and solidarity with the people of Pakistan affected by flood.

Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores said that our efforts will be to promote mutual relations between Argentina and Pakistan, including trade, sports and other fields.

Shahid Khan Shenwari said the football match will be held at Peshawar Sports Complex on September 9 at 4:30 pm to help the flood victims, in which national and international players are participating.

Shahid Khan Shinwari is also convener on trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan for Central Asia, also discussed with him about the extending trade-ties. He said through the Ministry of Industry businessmen, leading importers and exporters have been invited for the forthcoming Expo Event at Automechanika Buenos Aires to be starting from October 11-14, 2022.

Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores said that Argentina is leading an international trade fair for the automotive services industries targeting trade. Shahid Khan informed the Ambassador regarding trade of Argo business, sports and goods, cotton, leather and materials.

Shahid Khan informed Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores that legends of sports have been invited for the match for a cause to help flood victims.

He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Provincial Sports Minister Mohammad Atif Khan and other personalities will also watch this football match and it is hoped that it will collect funds for the flood victims besides a door-to-door campaign has also been started with the aim of helping the flood victims.

On this occasion, Argentinian Ambassador Leopoldo Francisco also presented a football to Shahid Khan Shinwari and assured him the two sides would work more closely for the youth exchange program.

Mr. Leopoldo Francisco also assured him that Argentina would help the youth of Pakistan by providing them opportunities of qualified coaches, trainers etc.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Exchange Business Flood Buenos Aires Argentina September October Cotton Event From Industry Asia Love

Recent Stories

NASA Says Rescheduled Test Flight of Artemis-1 'on ..

NASA Says Rescheduled Test Flight of Artemis-1 'on Track' for Saturday

22 seconds ago
 Engie Chief Says France Will Not Face Gas Shortage ..

Engie Chief Says France Will Not Face Gas Shortages This Winter

7 minutes ago
 FCCI president meets delegation

FCCI president meets delegation

7 minutes ago
 4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago
 27 'criminals' held, contraband seized

27 'criminals' held, contraband seized

9 minutes ago
 Russian Ministry Says Defense Chiefs From 35 Count ..

Russian Ministry Says Defense Chiefs From 35 Countries Attended Moscow Security ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.