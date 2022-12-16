Argentinian Fans Demand World Cup Final Tickets Be Sold at Official Prices - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Dozens of Argentinian nationals have surrounded a hotel in Qatar, which accommodates the Argentine Football Association (AFA) staff, to demand that the tickets for the FIFA World Cup final match be sold at official prices instead from second-hand dealers, media reported on Friday.

On Sunday, Argentina will play against France for the first place of the championship.

Argentinian fans said that the profiteers had been selling the tickets at a price varying from $3,000-4,000, while the official price was $600, Argentine broadcaster TN reported.

The report said that there had been offers to buy tickets for $14,000 and that about 1,500 fans were unable to buy them.

It added that a meeting between the AFA staff and the Argentinian football fans would take place later on Friday.