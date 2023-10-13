Open Menu

Arijit Singh's Pre-game Show To Enthrall Fans Ahead Of Pakistan-India World Cup Clash

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 13, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahead of Pakistan-India World Cup clash

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially confirmed this exciting musical extravaganza, which will unfold at the prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (tomorrow)

AHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13rd, 2023) Renowned playback sensation Arijit Singh is set to mesmerize cricket fans with a captivating performance ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan.

The board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially confirmed this exciting musical extravaganza, which will unfold at the prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The BCCI made this announcement through their social media platform, building anticipation for the much-awaited #INDvPAK showdown. They invite fans to prepare for an enchanting musical performance by Arijit Singh at the Narendra Modi Stadium, recognized as the world's largest cricket venue, with a seating capacity exceeding 100,000.

To further amplify the musical excitement, renowned artists Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh will also join this musical celebration during the event.

This spectacle is expected to be attended by a star-studded gathering of celebrities from the realms of Bollywood, politics, and various other domains, adding glamour to the grand stage of the World Cup encounter.

Both India and Pakistan have displayed impeccable performances in the ongoing tournament, securing victories in all their matches. India demonstrated its prowess by triumphing over Australia and Afghanistan, while the Men in Green secured victories against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

