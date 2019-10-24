Arish and Faizan shine as Northern and Sindh win on day three of National U19 three-day Tournament round four

Arish Ali Khan’s nine-wicket haul in the second innings helped Sindh beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comprehensively by nine wickets on day-three of the fourth-round of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Thursda

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th October, 2019) Arish Ali Khan’s nine-wicket haul in the second innings helped Sindh beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comprehensively by nine wickets on day-three of the fourth-round of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Thursday.

At Karachi’s State Bank Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resuming their second innings on 103 for four were bowled out for 169 in 67.5 overs.

For Sindh, left-arm spinner Arish Ali Khan took nine for 87 in the second innings and finished with match figures of 12 for 129 runs.

Requiring 30 to win the match, Sindh chased down the target inside 11 overs for the loss of one wicket.

At Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Northern beat Central Punjab by 52 runs in a low-scoring match.

Northern resuming their second innings on 104 for five in 36 overs were dismissed for 127 in 52 overs.

For Central Punjab, Mohammad Awais took five wickets for 27.

Chasing 145 to win the match, Central Punjab were bundled out for 92 in 44.5 overs.

For Northern, right-arm medium fast bowler Faizan Saleem was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for four runs in eight overs.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 v SindhU19, State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 180 all-out, 56.2 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 69, Salman Khan jr 59; Raza ul Hasan 4-42, Arish Ali Khan 3-42) and 169 all-out, 67.5 overs (Nasir Faraz 33; Arish Ali Khan 9-87)

Sindh U19 320-9, 83 overs (Taha Mahmood 91, Mubashir Nawaz 60, Muhammad Taha 51, Muhammad Usman 42; Amir Khan 3-61, Haris Khan 2-53) and 33-1, 10.2 overs

Result: Sindh U19 won by nine wickets

Northern U19 v Central Punjab U19, Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura

Northern U19 231 all-out, 80.4 overs (Mubasar Khan 75, Awais Abid 56, Abdul Fasih 43; Gufran Hadi 5-42, Umer Eman 3-17) and 127 all-out, 52 overs (Hassan Abid 35, Mohammad Hamza Ilyas 34; Mohammad Awais 5-27, Qasim Akram 3-33)

Central Punjab U19 214 all-out, 61.2 overs (Muhammad Huraira 49, Zain Bin Farooq 47; Mubasar Khan 4-32, Akif Khan 4-51) and 92 all-out, 44.5 overs ( Muhammad Waleed 28;Faizan Saleem 4-4, Mehran Mumtaz 2-41)

Result: Northern U19 won by 52 runs