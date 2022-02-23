UrduPoint.com

Arm-wrestling C'ship On Thursday

Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Arm-wrestling C'ship on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The 6th Arm-wrestling Championship 2022 for Men and Women for Mr Punjab 2022 title would be held on (Thursday) February 24 at Al-Haram Marquee Warburton City District Nankana Sahib.

According to Faisal Khan, Secretary Punjab Arm-wrestling, the weight in of the players would be held on the same day between 9am to 11am and only Divisional Arm-wrestling Associations of Punjab selected players will take part in the championship.

The first rounds till semifinals would be held from 11:30am to 3pm while the finals and the title fight after 3:30pm.

The competitions would be conducted in the sub-junior class (12 to under 15 years girls & boys, right hand) -40 kg, -50 kg and +55 kg, junior class (16-18 years old, girls & boys, right hand) -50 kg, -60 kg and +65 kg, youth class (19-21 years old) (men & women) (right hand), -60 kg, -70 kg, +75 kg, senior (men) (22 years to 39 years old) (right hand) -55kg, -60 kg, -65 kg, -70 kg, -75 kg, -80 kg, - 85 kg, -90 kg, -100 kg, -110kg, +110 kg, senior (women) (22 years to 39 years old) (right hand) -50 kg, -55 kg, -60 kg, -65 kg, -70 kg, -80 kg, +80 kg, senior left hand (men) -60 kg, -70 kg.

-80 kg, +85 kg, disabled -70 kg, +70 kg.

He said the birth certificates for Juniors and National ID Cards for Youth Arm-wrestlers were essential for age verification.

"The organizing committee for the event includes Rana Asad Mehmood Chief Organizer and Vice President Lahore Division Arm-wrestling Association, Aqeel Javaid Butt."

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Same Nankana Sahib February Women Event From Weight

Recent Stories

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

24 minutes ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

38 minutes ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

1 hour ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

1 hour ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>