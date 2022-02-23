ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The 6th Arm-wrestling Championship 2022 for Men and Women for Mr Punjab 2022 title would be held on (Thursday) February 24 at Al-Haram Marquee Warburton City District Nankana Sahib.

According to Faisal Khan, Secretary Punjab Arm-wrestling, the weight in of the players would be held on the same day between 9am to 11am and only Divisional Arm-wrestling Associations of Punjab selected players will take part in the championship.

The first rounds till semifinals would be held from 11:30am to 3pm while the finals and the title fight after 3:30pm.

The competitions would be conducted in the sub-junior class (12 to under 15 years girls & boys, right hand) -40 kg, -50 kg and +55 kg, junior class (16-18 years old, girls & boys, right hand) -50 kg, -60 kg and +65 kg, youth class (19-21 years old) (men & women) (right hand), -60 kg, -70 kg, +75 kg, senior (men) (22 years to 39 years old) (right hand) -55kg, -60 kg, -65 kg, -70 kg, -75 kg, -80 kg, - 85 kg, -90 kg, -100 kg, -110kg, +110 kg, senior (women) (22 years to 39 years old) (right hand) -50 kg, -55 kg, -60 kg, -65 kg, -70 kg, -80 kg, +80 kg, senior left hand (men) -60 kg, -70 kg.

-80 kg, +85 kg, disabled -70 kg, +70 kg.

He said the birth certificates for Juniors and National ID Cards for Youth Arm-wrestlers were essential for age verification.

"The organizing committee for the event includes Rana Asad Mehmood Chief Organizer and Vice President Lahore Division Arm-wrestling Association, Aqeel Javaid Butt."