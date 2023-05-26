UrduPoint.com

Army Attains First Spot In National Games Karate

Muhammad Rameez Published May 26, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Army attains first spot in National Games Karate

In the men's and women's karate events of the National Games, Pakistan Army achieved first position with three gold medals, WAPDA secured second position with three golds and Balochistan gained third position with two silvers

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :In the men's and women's karate events of the National Games, Pakistan Army achieved first position with three gold medals, WAPDA secured second position with three golds and Balochistan gained third position with two silvers.

According to the details, in the final competitions of the men's and women's karate event in the ongoing 34th National Games in Quetta, Pakistan Army attained first position with 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze.

WAPDA bagged 3 gold and 2 silver medals while Balochistan took 3rd position by winning 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

While HEC got five medals, Punjab gained three and Railway achieved one bronze medal.

