Army, Balochistan B, Wapda, Customs Win Matches In National Hockey C’ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 16, 2023 | 09:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Army, Balochistan B, Wapda and Pakistan Customs earned victories in the 67th AWT National Hockey Championship at Lt. Gen. Ishfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium Rawalpindi on Monday.

In the first match, Pakistan Army beat Gilgit Baltistan by 13-0. Led by Osman's four goals, the Army's strong performance showcased their prowess on the field, while Shafqat and Ahmed Suroor, among others, contributed to the commanding win. The match was supervised by Umpire Asif Ali and Shahzaib, with Rizwan Khan serving as the reserve umpire.

The second match saw Sindh A and Rangers engaged in a fierce battle, resulting in a draw of 0-0. Both teams displayed exceptional defense, with the match ending without any goals. The umpires for this match were Amir Hamza and Waqas Butt, with Muhammad Salim as the reserve umpire.

In the third match, Balochistan B downed Islamabad by 2-1. Madthur from Balochistan B shone bright, scoring both goals, while Adil contributed a goal for Islamabad.

The umpires for this match were Wasim and Zahid Hamid, with Irfan Malik serving as the reserve umpire.

Wapda defeated Police by 5-1 in the fourth match. Aziz and Aleem Bilal led the scoring for Wapda, while Atif Baig scored for the Police team. Umpires Bilal and Fahad supervised this thrilling match, with Abdul Sattar as the reserve umpire.

Pakistan Customs outplayed Azad Jammu and Kashmir by 10-1 in the fifth match. Abdul Mannan's hat-trick and contributions from Ghazanfar and Baqar propelled Pakistan Customs to a commanding win. Waqar scored the solitary goal for Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Umpires Asad Abbas and Wajahat officiated the match, with Irfan Tahir as the reserve umpire. Five matches were scheduled for Tuesday. Punjab A would face Pakistan Air Force, Balochistan A will clash with Gilgit Baltistan, Wapda will go against Balochistan B, Mardan Petroleum will challenge Punjab B, and Sindh A will compete with Port Qasim.

