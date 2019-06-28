Army, Chromatex bag boys, girls doubles in national Jr TT

Faizan and Ummam of Pak Army and Fatima and Kulsoom of Chromatex clinched boys and girls doubles titles on the third day of 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Faizan and Ummam of Pak Army and Fatima and Kulsoom of Chromatex clinched boys and girls doubles titles on the third day of 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship here at Nishtar Park sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Friday.

It's pertinent to mention here that National Junior Table Tennis Championship is being organised under the aegis of Punjab Table Tennis Association and in collaboration with Sports board Punjab (SBP).

According to details, in the Boys' Doubles final, Faizan and Ummam of Pak Army thrashed Furqan & Kaif of Sindh by 3-1 with the score of 8-11, 11-6, 11-3 and 11-8.

Fatima and Kulsoom of Chromatex excelled in Girls Doubles final and outplayed Perniya & Zainab of Wapda/Punjab by 3-2 with the margin of 4-11, 9-11, 11-8, 13-11 and 11-7.

Following are the results: Cadet Girls Singles (U-15 semifinal) Kalsoom Khan (Chromatex) bt Hoor Fawad (Sindh) (3-2) 5-11, 11-4, 11-3, 9-11, 11-6 Maheen Shiraz (Chromatex) bt Saman Fawad (Sindh) (3-0) 11-5, 11-2, 11-9 Junior Girls Singles (U-18 semifinal) Fatima Khan (Chromatex) bt Zainab Waqar (Punjab) (3-0) 11-5, 12-10, 11-4 Perniya Khan (Wapda) bt Maria Tazeem (Sindh) (3-0) 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 Cadet Boys Singles (U-15 semifinal) Ummam Kh (Wapda) bt Usman Amjad (Punjab) (3-0) 11-2, 11-3, 11-5 Haseeb Kh (Pak Rly) bt Taimoor Khan (Chromatex) (3-1) 11-5, 8-11, 11-8, 11-5 Junior Boys Singles (U-18 semifinal) Faizan Zahoor (Pak Army) bt Basit Ali (Wapda) (3-0) 11-4, 11-9, 11-8 Shah Khan (Wapda) bt Furqan Patel (Sindh) (3-0) 11-9, 11-4, Boys Doubles (Semifinal) Faizan & Ummam (Pak Army) bt Daud & Usman (Punjab) (3-0) 11-8, 11-6, 11-3 Furqan & Kaif (Sindh) bt Shah Khan & Basit (Wapda) (3-1) 6-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-9.

Girls Doubles (Semifinal) Fatima & Kulsoom (Chromatex) bt Saman & Hoor (Sindh) (3-0) 11-5, 11-5, 11-6 Perniya & Zainab (Wp/Pb) bt Maria & Haiqa (Sindh) (3-1) 11-7, 11-3, 7-11, 11-8.