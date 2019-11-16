Army clean sweep Taekwondo with 14 gold medals in National Games

Pakistan Army made a clean sweep by winning 14 gold medals, three silver and four bronze medals in the Taekwondo event of the 33rd National Games being played at Jalal Baba Auditorium on Thursday

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Army made a clean sweep by winning 14 gold medals, three silver and four bronze medals in the Taekwondo event of the 33rd National Games being played at Jalal Baba Auditorium on Thursday.

A total of 20 gold medals fight decided with Pakistan Army claimed 14 gold medals, three silver medals and three bronze medals. Army won 14 gold with 462 points.

Holding the lead, Pakistan Wapda took six gold medals, eight silver and four bronze medals with 316 points and Pakistan Air Force won third and fourth position with four silver and 11 bronze medals with 159 points. There are 11 more events left to be played.

Naveed of Wapda won gold medal, followed by Suleman with silver medal. PAF's Gulbuddin won gold medal, followed by Abrar of KP won bronze medal. Saadof Wapda won gold medal, followed by Tariq of KP and Fahim of Army won bronze medal. In the Pomsi U-20 competition, Naveed Shahzad of Army, Khadir of PAF and Fahad Ali of KP and Railways received gold, silver and bronze medals respectively. In the Under-30 Pomsey Shahbaz of Army won gold medal, followed by Rajab Ayub of Wapda and Ansar of PAF. In the Under-40 in Wapda's Arif Manzoor won gold medal, followed by Arif Manzoor of Army, Mujahid Hussain of Railways, PAF Noman and Higher education Center Ali won silver and bronze medals.