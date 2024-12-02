Open Menu

Army Excels With 17 Gold Medals As 52nd National Games Conclude In Multan

Muhammad Rameez Published December 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM

Pakistan Army athletes clinched the top position with 39 medals including seventeen (17) gold medals in the four days long 52nd national games 2024 concluded in Multan on Monday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Pakistan Army athletes clinched the top position with 39 medals including seventeen (17) gold medals in the four days long 52nd national games 2024 concluded in Multan on Monday.

The marvellous skill and proficiency demonstrated by army athletes won them 17 gold medals, 12 silver and 10 bronze medals. Wapda athletes secured runner up spot for their team with six gold medals, and seven silver medals while Higher education Commission (HEC) won the third pedestal with two silver medals. However, Wapda female athletes' squad stood out with eight (8) gold medals, eleven (11) silver medals and eight (8) bronze medals. HEC women athletes won five (5) gold medals, six (6) silver medals and five (5) bronze medals.

Pakistan Army women squad bagged eight (8) gold medals, four (4) silver medals and two (2) bronze medals.

Earlier, athletes demonstrated their proficiency in pole vault, race, hammer throw, triple jump, high jump and separate relay races for men and women.

Army athletes raced to victory in the 4x100 relay race among men while the 4x100 meter relay race among women was won by HEC.

Uzma, an athlete from Army won gold medal in pole vault while Malika Shahzad from HEC grabbed first position in 400 meters race. Maleeha Saleem from HEC won the top spot in hammer throw while Wapda's Maira Bibi won 5000 meters race.

In men's competition, five athletes from Pakistan Army won gold medals today including Shahid Shafiq in 200 meters race, Shahbaz Majeed in triple jump, Ahmad Faraz in high jump, Shakeel Ahmad in hammer throw and Muhammad Akhtar in 5000 meters race.

