Army Grabs 1st Position In Sr Category Of Taekwondo Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 29, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Pakistan Army bagged first position in the senior category of the Combaxx 17th Korean Ambassador Cadet and Senior National Taekwondo Championship 2024 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Army bagged first position in the senior category of the Combaxx 17th Korean Ambassador Cadet and Senior National Taekwondo Championship 2024 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex.
The event’s closing ceremony saw prominent attendees, with Federal Secretary for the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Nadeem Irshad Kayani, being the Chief Guest.
The guests of honor included Koo Bong Kim, Patron in Chief, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation; Bilal Riaz Barki, Joint Secretary, IB; Omar Saeed, CEO, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation; Mrs. Farah Saeed, Executive Member, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation; Murtaza Hassan Bangash, Secretary General, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation; Col (R) Waseem Ahmed Janjua, President, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation.
Waseem Ahmed thanked Combaxx and expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) and Korean Ambassador Park Ki Jun for their support. He also commended all participating departments for their competitive spirit.
Medals and awards were presented at the closing ceremony.
In Female -73 kg,Gold: Ariba (HEC); Silver: Memoona (KPK); 3rd Bronze: Rifat (Police); 4th Bronze: Eman Rashid (Army).
In Female +73 kg, Gold: Manisha Ali (HEC); Silver: Nida Fatima (WAPDA); 3rd Bronze: Aiman (Islamabad),4th Bronze: Pakeeza Khan (KP).
In Male -87 kg, Gold: Ikhtsham ul Haq (Army); Silver: Adnan Bhatti (WAPDA); 3rd Bronze: Farhad Khan (KPK);4th Bronze: Tayab Hussain (HEC).
In Male +87 kg, Gold: Hamza Saeed (Army); Silver: Waqar Ali Shah (WAPDA); 3rd Bronze: Yasir Barki (HEC); 4th Bronze: Tariq Khan (KP).
In Tag Team results, Gold: Army; Silver: PAF; 3rd Bronze: HEC;4th Bronze: KPK.
In Best Teams Junior Category, 1st Position: Punjab; 2nd Position: KP; 3rd Position: Islamabad.
In Senior Category, 1st Position: Army; 2nd Position: HEC; 3rd Position: WAPDA.
The championship showcased Pakistan’s top taekwondo talent, celebrating excellence and sportsmanship on the national stage.
APP/vad-msr
Recent Stories
PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Challenges of Pakistan
Simulation session on climate change held at Governor's House
ATC grants bail to PTI worker in October 5 protest case
Asjad Iqbal excels IBSF World Snooker Championship
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
CM’s aide emphasises coordinated liaison among industries’ subsidiaries
Governor Punjab credits President Zardari for stable coalition govt in country
Ch Shafay chairs SMEs Council meeting
WASA starts campaign against dengue
Search operation conducted against criminals
RWMC conducts anti-smog, anti-dengue activities in Commercial Market area
Seminar held on empowering women through land rights
More Stories From Sports
-
Asjad Iqbal excels IBSF World Snooker Championship3 minutes ago
-
PJF, affiliated units celebrate World Judo Day60 minutes ago
-
Rising School, FGPS Mangala qualify for Volleyball Championship final38 minutes ago
-
Rayyan claims silver at Doha Qatar Int'l Junior Squash C'ship2 hours ago
-
Indus University wins PCB HEC intervarsity cricket tournament1 hour ago
-
World No.1 Sinner out of Paris Masters with 'virus'3 hours ago
-
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent8 hours ago
-
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Complex20 hours ago
-
Rizwan sets ICC Champions trophy, T20 WC in India as targets as captain22 hours ago
-
Pak cueists win matches in World Snooker Championship22 hours ago
-
Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship1 day ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Wheelchair T20 Cup begins on Tuesday1 day ago