Army grabs 1st position in sr category of Taekwondo Championship

Pakistan Army bagged first position in the senior category of the Combaxx 17th Korean Ambassador Cadet and Senior National Taekwondo Championship 2024 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Army bagged first position in the senior category of the Combaxx 17th Korean Ambassador Cadet and Senior National Taekwondo Championship 2024 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex.

The event’s closing ceremony saw prominent attendees, with Federal Secretary for the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Nadeem Irshad Kayani, being the Chief Guest.

The guests of honor included Koo Bong Kim, Patron in Chief, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation; Bilal Riaz Barki, Joint Secretary, IB; Omar Saeed, CEO, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation; Mrs. Farah Saeed, Executive Member, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation; Murtaza Hassan Bangash, Secretary General, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation; Col (R) Waseem Ahmed Janjua, President, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation.

Waseem Ahmed thanked Combaxx and expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) and Korean Ambassador Park Ki Jun for their support. He also commended all participating departments for their competitive spirit.

Medals and awards were presented at the closing ceremony.

In Female -73 kg,Gold: Ariba (HEC); Silver: Memoona (KPK); 3rd Bronze: Rifat (Police); 4th Bronze: Eman Rashid (Army).

In Female +73 kg, Gold: Manisha Ali (HEC); Silver: Nida Fatima (WAPDA); 3rd Bronze: Aiman (Islamabad),4th Bronze: Pakeeza Khan (KP).

In Male -87 kg, Gold: Ikhtsham ul Haq (Army); Silver: Adnan Bhatti (WAPDA); 3rd Bronze: Farhad Khan (KPK);4th Bronze: Tayab Hussain (HEC).

In Male +87 kg, Gold: Hamza Saeed (Army); Silver: Waqar Ali Shah (WAPDA); 3rd Bronze: Yasir Barki (HEC); 4th Bronze: Tariq Khan (KP).

In Tag Team results, Gold: Army; Silver: PAF; 3rd Bronze: HEC;4th Bronze: KPK.

In Best Teams Junior Category, 1st Position: Punjab; 2nd Position: KP; 3rd Position: Islamabad.

In Senior Category, 1st Position: Army; 2nd Position: HEC; 3rd Position: WAPDA.

The championship showcased Pakistan’s top taekwondo talent, celebrating excellence and sportsmanship on the national stage.

APP/vad-msr