Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Army team has been dominating in the 17th Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Championship 2024, at the Pakistan sports Complex.

The event is showcasing remarkable talent and athleticism as Pakistan’s finest taekwondo fighters competed for national glory.

The championship has brought together top athletes from across the country, highlighting the skill, dedication, and competitive spirit that define Pakistan’s taekwondo community.

Army athletes have performed notably well, capturing numerous top positions in both male and female categories, while teams from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Higher education Commission (HEC), Wapda, and regional teams have also earned significant placements.

On day three, the Senior Male Kyorugi competition delivered impressive results: Male -54 kg: Abu Bakar (Army) clinched first place, followed by Shahzaib (PAF) in second, M. Zahid Ali (WAPDA) in third, and Tazeel Hasnat (HEC) in fourth.

Male -58 kg: Haroon Khan (Army) secured gold, M. Tayyab (HEC) took silver, and Nisar Ahmed (PAF) and Abuzar (Punjab) rounded out the podium.

Male -63 kg: Noman Khan (Army) won gold, Fareed Ahmed (PAF) earned silver, with Shameer (HEC) and Hussain Anjum (WAPDA) finishing in third and fourth, respectively.

Male -68 kg: M. Arbaz Khan (Army) emerged victorious, Sarmad Munir (Punjab) followed with silver, while Abdul Rafay (HEC) and Shahzad (PAF) earned bronze. Male -74 kg: Zubair (PAF) claimed the top spot, Jabran (Railway) took silver, with Zeeshan (Wapda) and Mehmood (Army) finishing third and fourth.

The Senior Female Kyorugi competition also saw strong performances: Female -62 kg: Zoya Sabir (Army) took home the gold, with Bibi Fazila (HEC) securing silver, and Sania (Gilgit-Baltistan) and Sidra (Wapda) taking bronze. Female -67 kg: Sarah Rahman (Army) won gold, Maliha (HEC) silver, with Uroosa (Gilgit-Baltistan) and Minahil (Wapda) earning bronze.

