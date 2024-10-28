Open Menu

Army Leads In Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship

Muhammad Rameez Published October 28, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship

Pakistan Army team has been dominating in the 17th Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Championship 2024, at the Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Army team has been dominating in the 17th Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Championship 2024, at the Pakistan sports Complex.

The event is showcasing remarkable talent and athleticism as Pakistan’s finest taekwondo fighters competed for national glory.

The championship has brought together top athletes from across the country, highlighting the skill, dedication, and competitive spirit that define Pakistan’s taekwondo community.

Army athletes have performed notably well, capturing numerous top positions in both male and female categories, while teams from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Higher education Commission (HEC), Wapda, and regional teams have also earned significant placements.

On day three, the Senior Male Kyorugi competition delivered impressive results: Male -54 kg: Abu Bakar (Army) clinched first place, followed by Shahzaib (PAF) in second, M. Zahid Ali (WAPDA) in third, and Tazeel Hasnat (HEC) in fourth.

Male -58 kg: Haroon Khan (Army) secured gold, M. Tayyab (HEC) took silver, and Nisar Ahmed (PAF) and Abuzar (Punjab) rounded out the podium.

Male -63 kg: Noman Khan (Army) won gold, Fareed Ahmed (PAF) earned silver, with Shameer (HEC) and Hussain Anjum (WAPDA) finishing in third and fourth, respectively.

Male -68 kg: M. Arbaz Khan (Army) emerged victorious, Sarmad Munir (Punjab) followed with silver, while Abdul Rafay (HEC) and Shahzad (PAF) earned bronze. Male -74 kg: Zubair (PAF) claimed the top spot, Jabran (Railway) took silver, with Zeeshan (Wapda) and Mehmood (Army) finishing third and fourth.

The Senior Female Kyorugi competition also saw strong performances: Female -62 kg: Zoya Sabir (Army) took home the gold, with Bibi Fazila (HEC) securing silver, and Sania (Gilgit-Baltistan) and Sidra (Wapda) taking bronze. Female -67 kg: Sarah Rahman (Army) won gold, Maliha (HEC) silver, with Uroosa (Gilgit-Baltistan) and Minahil (Wapda) earning bronze.

APP/vad-msr

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Sports Punjab WAPDA Male HEC Gold Silver Bronze Event From Top

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag ..

Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgr ..

48 seconds ago
 IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra ..

IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday

51 seconds ago
 Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4

Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4

53 seconds ago
 Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review discipl ..

Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report

55 seconds ago
 Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspe ..

Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities

1 minute ago
 Full court meeting underway at SC

Full court meeting underway at SC

12 minutes ago
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registeri ..

Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Fed ..

5 minutes ago
 PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaz ..

PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi

5 minutes ago
 Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog

Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog

5 minutes ago
 Commodities rate re-fixed

Commodities rate re-fixed

1 second ago
 Gilani terms Russian Federation Council members' v ..

Gilani terms Russian Federation Council members' visit to Pak a stepping stone t ..

2 seconds ago
 Present govt determined to eradicating polio from ..

Present govt determined to eradicating polio from Sindh province: Sindh Governor ..

4 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports