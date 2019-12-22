Army leads sr category of Taekwondo Cship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Army was leading the Senior Category of the ongoing 14th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship 2019 here at Pakistan sports Complex.

Army tops the table with 539 points (15 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze) while Wapda stands second with 320 points (2 gold, 10 silver, 9 bronze), Pakistan Air Force was third with 206 points (2 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze) and Railways is fourth with 184 points (2 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze). On the day fourth total 3 x Senior Events (Male/Female), 3 x Junior Events (Male/Female) and 2 x Cadet Events (Male/Female) were held.

In Seniors Male (-80), Muhammad Iqbal (Railways, 1st), Zeeshan (Wapda, 2nd), Rehmat Ullah (Police, 3rd) and Salman (Army, 4th).

In Female (-68), Zoya Sabir (Army, 1st), Mishbah Maqbool (Wapda, 2nd), Rubina Sikandar (Wapda, 3rd) and Samra (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4th).

In Juniors MALE (-63), Fareed Ahmed (Balochistan, 1st), Danial Ahmed (Army, 2nd), Fahad Sohail (Punjab, 3rd) and Abdul Malik (Islamabad, 4th).

In Female (- 55), Noor (Wapda, 1st), Anosha (Pakistan Air Force, 2nd), Areeba Javed (KP, 3rd) and Taqadas Fatima (Punjab, 4th).

In Female (-63), Alma Shfan (KP, 1st), Sabika (Sindh, 2nd), Sadaf (Pakistan Air Force, 3rd) and Naimal (Gilgit, 4th).

In Cadets Male (-53), Salman Khan (Pakistan Air Force, 1st), Ali Aman (Gilgit, 2nd), Saad (Islamabad, 3rd) and Abdul Raouf (Navy, 4th).

In Female (-33), Rahma Sahibzadi (KP, 1st), Fatima (Sindh, 2nd), Maham (Islamabad, 3rd) and Pakeeza (Navy, 4th).