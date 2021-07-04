UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army, Pakistan Wapda To Clash In 15th National Women Handball Championship Final

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Army, Pakistan Wapda to clash in 15th National Women Handball Championship final

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) ::Pakistan Army and Pakistan Wapda will clash in the final of the 15th National Women's Handball Championship after securing victories against their respective rivals in the semi-finals being played here at Kunj Football Ground on Sunday.

Director General Higher education Commission Javed Mahmood was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the semi-final matches, the players were introduced to him. President KP Handball Association Bahre Karam, Organizing Secretary Noor Zada, officials and players were also present.

Defending champions WAPDA defeated Higher Education Commission in a thrilling match wherein both Wapda and HEC players produced attacking displays and received thundering applause from the sitting spectators.

Wapda continued their winning streak, reaching the final of the event by defeating the Higher Education Commission by 26-23. Sehrish, Aqsa, Irum scored 8 goals each for Wapda while Amna, Somi and Sarah scored 5 goals each for HEC.

Wapda Ayesha Dilshad scored 2 goals and besides this she also did better coordination with teammates and put the HEC team under tremendous pressure in the 40 minute play of 20 minute each half.

In the second semi-final Pakistan Army Sidrah Bashir scored 6 goals and Pamela scored 5 goals while Afshan, Noureena were also pick of the pack with the stunning display of attacking moves against the strong Punjab team. Army defeated Punjab by 29-24. For Punjab Sehra, Muneeba, Sehrish and Adeela Khan played well and contributed the main scores against the Pakistan Army team.

On this occasion, DG Higher Education Commission Javed Mahmood lauded the organizing committee for holding the event wherein women players from across the country are taking part. He said it is very encouraging on the part of the Pakistan Handball Federation and Directorate General sports for holding the event in Abbottabad during the summer season.

He said activities in the playground after a long break due to coronavirus would give ample opportunities to the players to do their hard work and show their skills at the national and international levels. The final of the event will be played on Monday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Sports Abbottabad Punjab WAPDA Women HEC Sunday Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Expo 2020’s Public Art Programme unveils first p ..

56 minutes ago

29,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy reports 97.7% rate of compliance wit ..

2 hours ago

Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference &amp; ..

2 hours ago

DEWA AED 256 million water pipeline project reache ..

2 hours ago

SEHA, University of Sharjah to introduce diploma p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.