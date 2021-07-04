Army, Pakistan Wapda to clash in 15th National Women Handball Championship final

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) ::Pakistan Army and Pakistan Wapda will clash in the final of the 15th National Women's Handball Championship after securing victories against their respective rivals in the semi-finals being played here at Kunj Football Ground on Sunday.

Director General Higher education Commission Javed Mahmood was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the semi-final matches, the players were introduced to him. President KP Handball Association Bahre Karam, Organizing Secretary Noor Zada, officials and players were also present.

Defending champions WAPDA defeated Higher Education Commission in a thrilling match wherein both Wapda and HEC players produced attacking displays and received thundering applause from the sitting spectators.

Wapda continued their winning streak, reaching the final of the event by defeating the Higher Education Commission by 26-23. Sehrish, Aqsa, Irum scored 8 goals each for Wapda while Amna, Somi and Sarah scored 5 goals each for HEC.

Wapda Ayesha Dilshad scored 2 goals and besides this she also did better coordination with teammates and put the HEC team under tremendous pressure in the 40 minute play of 20 minute each half.

In the second semi-final Pakistan Army Sidrah Bashir scored 6 goals and Pamela scored 5 goals while Afshan, Noureena were also pick of the pack with the stunning display of attacking moves against the strong Punjab team. Army defeated Punjab by 29-24. For Punjab Sehra, Muneeba, Sehrish and Adeela Khan played well and contributed the main scores against the Pakistan Army team.

On this occasion, DG Higher Education Commission Javed Mahmood lauded the organizing committee for holding the event wherein women players from across the country are taking part. He said it is very encouraging on the part of the Pakistan Handball Federation and Directorate General sports for holding the event in Abbottabad during the summer season.

He said activities in the playground after a long break due to coronavirus would give ample opportunities to the players to do their hard work and show their skills at the national and international levels. The final of the event will be played on Monday.