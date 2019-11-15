Army racing up to win 33rd National Games trophy for 24th times

Pakistan Army is racing up to win the 33rd National Games for the 24th consecutive times when it claimed 140 gold 116 silver and 76 bronze medals, Wapda struggling at second with 126 gold , 86 silver and 63 bronze medals

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Army is racing up to win the 33rd National Games for the 24th consecutive times when it claimed 140 gold 116 silver and 76 bronze medals, Wapda struggling at second with 126 gold , 86 silver and 63 bronze medals.

Pakistan Army won the overall athletic trophy with 870 points, followed by Pakistan Wapda 828 and Pakistan Air Force 85 remained at third and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 76 points got fourth position.

Maria Maratab was adjudged as the best athlete of the 33rd National Games. Maria Maratab of Army with her four gold medals and a bronze become the top athlete who also broken the record of 19-year-old record of Olympian Shabana Akhtar in Heptathlon.

In athletic Pakistan Army 19 gold medals, 21 silver and 19 bronze medals with 6 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze in the women event and 13 gold, 14 silver and 7 bronze medals in the Men event. Wapda took second position on points with 22 gold medals, 19 silver medals and 11 bronze medals. In the women event Wapda won 14 gold medals, 13 silver medals and 3 bronze medals and in the Men event Wapda got 8 gold medals, 6 silver medals and 8 bronze medals. Pakistan Air Force took third position with one gold, one silver and four bronze medals, followed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa one silver medals and four bronze medals.

In the gymnastic Pakistan Army team won first position with 280.20 points, Wapda got second position with 266.4 and Pakistan Railways won third position with 204.

225 while Muhammad Afzal of Wapda secured 72.55 points and was declared as the best gymnastic of the 33rd national games.

In the total six events, Army claimed four gold medals and two silvers, Wapda took two gold medals and four silver. Pakistan Railways won three bronze medals. Ten teams of Army, WAPDA, Railways, Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Islamabad and other teams competed for the medal in six events.

Pakistan Army won gold medal by defeating PAF in the Men final 15-0 while Wapda beat Punjab 5-0 and got third position, in the female Rugby Wapda beat Army 11-5 and Railways beat KP by 8-5.

In the Women Light weight category 64kg Tajjla Noor of KP beaten by Mehreen of Sindh in the gold medal bout while in the Women middle weight 69kg Tahira Warsi of Punjab beat Sania Saba of KP on points.

Table Teble:Wapda, who finished in the 33rd National Games table tennis event, were able to prove their dominance in the event and won 5 gold, 4 silver and one bronze medal while Army won one gold, four silver medal and 4 bronze. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won a gold medal and one bronze and got third position.

WAPDA and Air Force entered the final of Men volleyball while Pakistan Army women team stunned Wapda team by 3-0 in the final of the Women in its first entry and ends up its 16 year long dominance in the game. Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob was the chief guest.