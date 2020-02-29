UrduPoint.com
Army, Sindh, Wapda In Netball Women Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:11 AM

Defending Champion Pakistan Army, Sindh and Pakistan Wapda on Friday moved in the semifinals of the women's event of the National Men Netball Championship being played here at Hamidi Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):Defending Champion Pakistan Army, Sindh and Pakistan Wapda on Friday moved in the semifinals of the women's event of the National Men Netball Championship being played here at Hamidi Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Police and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) reached the quarterfinals of the men's event of the Championship.

In the quarterfinals of women's event, Pakistan Army beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 33-6, Sindh beat LUMS by 37-7 and Wapda defeated Islamabad by 47-3.

In the Men's league matches, PAF beat Punjab by 37-21, Pakistan Army beat Police by 48-21, Wapda beat Gilgit by 50-17, Pakistan Navy beat Islamabad by 36-10, Punjab beat Sindh by 29-23 and PAF beat Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by 29-3.

In women league matches, Pakistan Army beat Punjab by 32-9, Sindh beat Islamabad by 33-7, Punjab beat AJK by 24-1, LUMS beat Gilgit 27-9, Islamabad beat Fata by 28-4.

The Women semifinals and Men Quarter finals and semifinals would be played on Saturday.

Former Member of Tehsil Sawat, Haji Nawab Khan, Dy. Director General, Pakistan Sports Board, Muhammad Azam Dar, Director Raja Zulfiqar Akhtar were the chief guests on different matches of the event.

President, Pakistan Netball Federation Mudassar Arian, Vice President, Malik Sameen Khan, Secretary General Syed Gohar Raza, and large number people were also present on the occasion.

