Army to face Navy in Inter-Departmental Basketball opener

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Defending champion Pakistan Army will compete against Pakistan Navy in the opening match of the Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship starting tomorrow (Friday), here at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan sports Complex.

Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Associate Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor informed APP that seven teams, including defending champion Pakistan Army, Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, and Police teams would participate in the tournament.

He said that the semifinals would be played on January 30 and the finals on January 31.

As per the schedule, three matches would be played on the opening day. POF will face Railways in the second match, and Wapda will take Police in the third game.