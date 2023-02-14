Pakistan Army and Wapda clinched the National Netball Championship titles here at Liaqat Gymnasium of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Army and Wapda clinched the National Netball Championship titles here at Liaqat Gymnasium of the Pakistan sports Complex on Tuesday.

In the men's final match, Army defeated Wapda by 27-30 points and won the title. Both teams were tied at 25, 25 points at the end of scheduled time. Later six minutes were given on which Pakistan Army won by 27-30 points. Iqbal and Wasim scored 17 and 13 points for Pakistan Army while Zain Hussain scored 27 points for Wapda.

In the women's final, Wapda defeated Sindh by 16-7 points. Nisha Sultan scored 11 points for Wapda and Quratul Ain scored 7 points for Sindh.

Before the finals, 3rd position matches were played in which Pakistan Air Force outplayed Pakistan Navy by 13-23 points in the men's event.

Akhtar scored 23 points for Pakistan Air Force while Babar Manan scored 13 points for Pakistan Navy.

In the women's third position match, Pakistan Army downed Higher education Commission by 18-30 points. Ayesha got 24 points for Pakistan Army while Khadija got 12 points for Higher Education Commission.

Chairman, Pakistan Netball Federation and former IG Police (R), Zafar Iqbal Awan who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the championship distributed trophies, medals and certificates to the winning players. President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain, Senior Vice President Sameen Malik, Secretary General, Syed Gohar Raza, Directors, PSB Saeed Akhtar and Muhammad Waheed Khan and a large number of peoples were also present on the occasion.