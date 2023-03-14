Pakistan Army and Wapda will be face to face in the National Women's Baseball Championship here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Army and Wapda will be face to face in the National Women's Baseball Championship here at the Pakistan sports Complex on Wednesday.

In the first semifinal, Pakistan Army defeated HEC team by 27-12.

In the second semi-final, Wapda beat Punjab by 16-6.

In the third position match, Higher education Commission outplayed Punjab by 16-6.

Pakistan Baseball Federation President Syed Fakhr Ali Shah and a large number of fans were also present on this occasion.