Army, Wapda, POF & Lahore triumph in NMBC

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Army, Wapda, POF and Lahore won their matches in the National Men's Basketball Championship 2023 being played at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Tuesday.

Army Triumphed over PAF (81-63):

In a thrilling showdown, the Army emerged victorious against PAF with a scoreline of 81-63. The top performers for Pakistan Army included Shehbaz Ali (18 points), Shoaib Aslam (15 points), and Sheraz Aslam (14 points). On the PAF side, Akhtar Jan (13), Ahmed Jan (12), and Umar Jan (12) showcased commendable gameplay.

Wapda Dominate Navy (86-40):

Pakistan Wapda displayed dominance over Pakistan Navy, securing an impressive 86-40 victory. The leading scorers for Wapda were M Usman (16 points), Amir Farooq (16 points), and Zahid Arif (12 points). Babur Manan (14 points) and Amannual Fayyaz (10 points) stood out for Navy.

POF Command Victory Over Faisalabad (84-53):

POF asserted their dominance with a commanding 84-53 win against Faisalabad. Tayyab Abbas led the charge with an outstanding performance, scoring 28 points. Izharullah contributed 22 points, and Faruksher added 12 points. Usman Talib (19 points) and Rana Ehsan (10 points) displayed resilience for Faisalabad.

Lahore Secure Triumph Over Islamabad (68-54):

In a closely contested match, Lahore emerged triumphant with a final score of 68-54 against Islamabad. Saboor Mehdi (12 points), Taimoor Mehdi (18 points), and Ahmed Abbas (14 points) led the charge for the home team, while S Kazimi (12 points) and Haris (8 points) showed their prowess for Islamabad.

The entire day's play was closely monitored by referees Gul Jamal, Syed Adnan Ali Shah, and Ghulam Muhammad, ensuring fair play and an exciting display of basketball prowess.