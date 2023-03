Army, Punjab and Wapda players dominated the 2nd day of the ongoing Combaxx Roshan Khan National Team Championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Army, Punjab and Wapda players dominated the 2nd day of the ongoing Combaxx Roshan Khan National Team Championship.

The squash championship has been organized by Pak Navy in collaboration with Combaxx sports here at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex here.

Following five matches were played: In the morning session, Pool�A (Men's category), Punjab trounced Sindh 3 � 0.

Ahmed Amin comprehensively beat Huraira Zafar 11-2, 14-12, 11-2 (14 mins). Anas Ali Shah thrashed Abdul Basit 11-5, 11-7, 11-9 (19 mins) while Shoaib Hassan beat Aayeman Zahid 11-1, 11-2, 11-5 (10 mins).

In Pool�B (Men's category), Army thumped KP 3 � 0.

Sadam ul Haq overcame Mutahir Ali 11-6, 13-11, 11-8 (28 mins) And Ashab Irfan beat Shahzad Khan 11-3, 11-8, 11-8 (7 mins) While Hamza Khan thrashed Nasir Khan 13-11, 11-7, 11-7 (18 mins) In the Women's category, WAPDA defeated Punjab by 3 - 0.

Mehwish Ali overcame Rushna Mehboob 11-1, 13-15, 11-9, 13-11 (25mins) and Saima Shokat beat Fajar Hamid 11-1, 11-4, 11-1 (8 mins), while Sammer Anjum overcame Tayyaba Abbas 11-4, 11-3, 11-2 (10 mins).

In the Evening Session Pool � B (Men's contest), WAPDA thumped Balochistan 3 � 0. Nasir Iqbal beat Jahanzaib Yousaf 11-6, 11-8, 11-1 (17mins) and Noor Zaman Beat Mazhar Ali 11-2, 11-7, 11-5 (14min s), while Danish Atlas thrashed Abdul Waqar 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 (14mins) In the Women's category, Army thumped Sindh 3 -0.

Noor ul Huda beat Mahnoor Ali 11-4, 11-6, 11-1 (14mins) and Sana Badur defeated Sehrish Ali 11-5, 11-6, 11-2 (11mins), while Marium Malik overcame Anum Mustafa Aziz 7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-8 (26mins).