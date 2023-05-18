Pakistan Army and WAPDA qualified for the final in the men's hockey event at the 34th National Games while Punjab secured the third position in the women's hockey event According to the details, two quarter-final matches were played in the men's hockey event of the 34th National Games on Thursday

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Army and WAPDA qualified for the final in the men's hockey event at the 34th National Games while Punjab secured the third position in the women's hockey event According to the details, two quarter-final matches were played in the men's hockey event of the 34th National Games on Thursday.

The first semi-final was played between Pakistan Army and Air Force, which Army was won by one goal after a tough competition and qualified for the final.

While the second Simi final was between WAPDA and Navy, this match was won by WAPDA by two goals to one and qualified for the final.

Earlier, the women's hockey event was played between the teams of Punjab and Higher education for the third position.

After a tough competition, Punjab won the bronze medal by defeating Higher Education by three goals to two.