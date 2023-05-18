Army & WAPDA reached final of women volley ball match

In the 34th National Games, WAPDA and Army qualified for the final of women's volleyball event on Thursday

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :In the 34th National Games, WAPDA and Army qualified for the final of women's volleyball event on Thursday.

According to the details, the first semi-final played in the women's volleyball event was between WAPDA and Higher education, which WAPDA qualified for the final by defeating three states.

The second semi-final was between Pakistan Army and Balochistan, which Army won easily and reached the final.