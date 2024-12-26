Open Menu

Army, Wapda Set For Showdown In Combaxx-Roshan Khan National Team Championship Finals

Muhammad Rameez Published December 26, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Army, Wapda set for showdown in Combaxx-Roshan Khan national team championship finals

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Combaxx-Roshan Khan National Team Championship 2024 is reaching its climax as Army and Wapda have secured their spots in both the men's and women's finals.

The event, held at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex in Karachi, witnessed high-octane semifinal clashes on Wednesday.

In the men’s semifinals, Army stunned top-seeded SNGPL 2-1 in a thrilling contest. Asim Khan’s five-set victory over M. Ashab Irfan and Saddam Ul Haq’s clinical performance against Amaad Fareed sealed the upset, with Huzaifa Ibrahim also contributing a crucial win.

Wapda, on the other hand, dominated Punjab 3-0 in the other semifinal, with Noor Zaman and Abdullah Khawar delivering commanding wins.

The women’s pool stage concluded with Wapda edging Sindh 2-1, led by stellar performances from Mehwish Ali and Damya Khan. Army swept Punjab 3-0 in another decisive encounter, with standout contributions from Faiza Zafar and Zaynab Khan.

KEY results:

Men’s Semi-Finals: Army defeated SNGPL 2-1. WAPDA defeated Punjab 3-0.

Women’s Pool Stage: WAPDA defeated Sindh 2-1. Army defeated Punjab 3-0

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Squash Army Pakistan Navy Punjab WAPDA Women Event From SNGPL

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discu ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..

60 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving politi ..

Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks wit ..

56 minutes ago
 NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service fr ..

NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service from Karachi to Chittagong

56 minutes ago
 Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, inj ..

Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday

1 hour ago
 At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’ ..

At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’, says Gaza situation ‘grave ..

56 minutes ago
 Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniver ..

Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

56 minutes ago
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of companies in natural resource ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand I ..

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand International Rowing Championsh ..

2 hours ago
 Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature h ..

Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates

2 hours ago
 SEHA's SKMC marks medical milestone with UAE's ECP ..

SEHA's SKMC marks medical milestone with UAE's ECPR ECMO Procedure in Emergency ..

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan's bold reforms transform economy; compe ..

Uzbekistan's bold reforms transform economy; competition, transparency & growth ..

2 hours ago
 Dialogue key to democracy, national unity: Federal ..

Dialogue key to democracy, national unity: Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports