Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 05, 2022 | 09:56 PM

The Pakistan Army and defending champions WAPDA on Wednesday moved to the semifinals of National Women's Basketball Championship here at the Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army and defending champions WAPDA on Wednesday moved to the semifinals of National Women's Basketball Championship here at the Pakistan sports Complex.

The Pakistan Army girls continued their winning streak in the championship pool round matches by defeating Islamabad Blues by 55-26 points to qualify for the semifinal round.

Kashifa was the top player for Army, scoring 17 points while Ayesha Khan 15 and Amna Mohsin 9 points were also standout performers.

For Islamabad Blues, Amani Khan scored 8 points.

WAPDA also continued their outstanding performance as they defeated Rawalpindi by a big margin of 56 points to win the pool round match by 62-6 points.

The Rawalpindi team seemed helpless against a formidable WAPDA outfit.� From the winning team, Hijab Fatima and Sidra Hakim scored 11 points, and Amina Mukhtar 9 points.

Lahore outclassed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the third match by 31-04 points. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa failed to make a single point till half time where Lahore were leading by 17 points. Huraina Sajjad and Feroza Aslam scored 10 and 8 points respectively for the winning side.

In the fourth match, Karachi defeated Islamabad Whites by 30-14 points to book their place for the semifinal round. Hiba Faraz of Karachi played a key role in the success of her team by scoring 12 points, with Laiba Tabraiz Khan 8 points.

