Army wins five gold medals, one silver, two bronze medals in Boxing event

Army clinched the National Games Boxing trophy when it grabbed five gold, one silver, two bronze medals while Wapda with four gold medals, two silver and one bronze medals remained at second and Balochistan took third with one gold, one silver and five bronze medals

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Army clinched the National Games Boxing trophy when it grabbed five gold , one silver , two bronze medals while Wapda with four gold medals, two silver and one bronze medals remained at second and Balochistan took third with one gold , one silver and five bronze medals.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has one gold, two bronze, Sindh one gold, two bronze, PAF one gold, three silver one bronze, Navy one silver, one, two bronze, HEC two silver, Punjab two bronze.

Railway won one silver one bronze medal. In the over 91kg category, Army's Ahmed Ali won gold, Yasir Jamil Ahmed of Sindh bagged silver, Ali Haider of Azad Kashmir and Mirza Azam of PAF won bronze.

Army's Saif al-Mannan in 75kg won gold, Arshad Hussain of PAF, Kaleemullah of Punjab and Ajmal Khan of HEC won bronze medals.

Army's Gulzib won gold medal in 69kg, Adnan Hassan of PAF silver, Muhammad Ali of Navy and Abdul Samad of Balochistan grabbed bronze medals.

In the 64kg Salman Baloch of Army won gold medal, followed by Qadir Khan Navy, Abdul Jalil of Sindh and Naqibullah.

In the women 48-51kg Razia Bano of Sindh won gold medal, Balochistan's Malik Zahid took silver medal and Fatima Zahri of Punjab and Rakhia Bibi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took bronze medals.

Manibullah of Wapda also won bronze.

In the Men 60kg, Mohamed Ashraf of Railway, Abdul Wali of HEC and Attaullah of Railway won bronze medals, Naqibullah of Wapda in 56kg won gold medal, PAF Nematullah and Navy's Aurangzeb and Balochistan's Elias Aslam with bronze medals.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hadia Kamal Khan won gold, Sara's silver in women's 54 to 57kg. Rabia Bataul of Balochistan and Azad Kashmir played for the bronze medals. Mahmudul Hasan of PAF in Men 81kg won gold medals, Nematullah of Wapda grabbed silver and Majid Ali of Navy and Army's Owais Ali Khan took bronze. In the 49kg weight Jahanzeb of WAPDA won gold, Mohammad Daud Khan of Navy won silver, Zaheb Rasheed of Sindh and Zakir Hussain of Balochistan won bronze medals. In the 60kg women exhibition category, Sindh's Javeria won gold, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tillah Noor awarded silver, Isma Yunus of Islamabad and Sirat Pervez of Azad Kashmir got bronze medals respectively.

Tahira Warsi of Punjab in 69-75kg won gold medal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's won silver medal. Sabah won gold, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shahnaz Kamal won gold in the over 81kg category and Naema Iftikhar of Islamabad won silver medals.