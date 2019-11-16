UrduPoint.com
Army Wins Men, Women Basketball Golds In 33rd National Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 34 seconds ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 05:24 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :In the 33rd National Games, Pakistan Army clinched the trophy of the Men and Women Basketball Championships being played here at PSB Coaching Center on Saturday.

In the men's final, Pakistan Army defeated PAF 68-57 to win gold.

In the third position, Wapda won bronze by defeating Punjab 95-67. Wapda's Zaman 22 and Punjab's Adnan scored 25 points. Army won the Women gold as well by defeating Wapda 66-54. In the third position, Punjab defeated Railways by 50-36.

