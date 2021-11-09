UrduPoint.com

Army XI Wins Allama Iqbal T-20 Cricket Trophy By Beating SAU Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:12 PM

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army beat Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam's team by 33 runs in the final match of Allama Iqbal T-20 cricket tournament here at the Niaz Stadium on Tuesday.

The district administration in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Pakistan organized the Allama Iqbal T-20 Cricket Tournament 2021 to commemorate birth anniversary of national poet and philosopher of Pakistan Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

The General Officer Commanding 18 Divisional Headquarters Major General Dilawar Khan was the Chief Guest of the concluding ceremony while Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch, Deputy Inspector General Sharjeel Kharal, District Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Amir Sadozai attended the ceremony as the guest of honour.

Earlier, Pakistan Army's team scored 192 runs in 20 overs.

In response to the given target,Sindh Agriculture University's team scored 161 with the loss of seven wickets and lost the game.

The Chief guest Major General Dilawar Khan, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch, Deputy Inspector General and other guests distributed awards among the best players and trophy was given to the winning team.

A large number of cricket lovers watched the match at the historical Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad.

