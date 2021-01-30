UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army's Umama, Alja Tariq Of Balochistan Enter Into Girl Singles U19 Semi-finals

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 04:52 PM

Army's Umama, Alja Tariq of Balochistan enter into Girl Singles U19 semi-finals

Top seeded Army's Umama Usman, Alja Tariq of Balochistan, Saman Shehzadi of KP and Hadiqa Aftab of Punjab entered into the Women Singles U19 semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in the quarter-finals of the National Junior Girls and Boys Badminton Championship being played here at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Top seeded Army's Umama Usman, Alja Tariq of Balochistan, Saman Shehzadi of KP and Hadiqa Aftab of Punjab entered into the Women Singles U19 semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in the quarter-finals of the National Junior Girls and Boys Badminton Championship being played here at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex, Charsadda on Saturday.

Director Army Sports Control board Brig Zaheer Akhtar was the chief guest on this occasion who besides visited the ongoing Table Tennis Master Cup, also paid a visit to the National Junior Badminton Championship and witnessed the matches.

District Sports Officer Charsadda and Peshawar Tehseen Ullah Khan, President KP Badminton Association Zafar Ali Khan, international technical official Haji Amjad Khan received the guest.

In the quarter-finals of the Girls U19 category, Umama Usman (Army) beat Zainab Ch. (PB) by 21-8, 21-17, Alja Tariq (Balochistan) beat Deena Shahzad (Islamabad) by 21-9, 21-8, Saman Shahzadi (KP) beat Saman Shafiq (Punjab) by 21-14, 23-21, 21-19 and Hadiqa Aftab (Punjab) beat Zara (Balochistan) by 21-16, 22-20.

Umama Usman, Alja Tariq of Balochistan, the current national U16 Champion, Saman Shahzadi, and Hadiqa Aftab played well and did not give many chances to their respective rivals to strike back.

In the U17 Girls quarter-final top seed Sumiya Tariq (Army) beat Hiba Tariq (Sindh) by 21-3, 21-8 Ayesha Shafiq (Punjab) beat Maryam Hanif (Sindh) by 21-16, 22-20, Sana Hanif (Sindh) beat Khukla (KP) by 21-8, 21-7 and Ammarah Ishtiaq (Sindh) beat Musfira Zahid (Sindh) by 16-21, 21-3, 21-17.

In the women's doubles U19 Quarter Final, top seeded Umama Usman (Army), Deena Shahzad (ISB) recorded victory Tanzeela Rehman, and Miraj Jadoon (KP) in straight sets, the score was 21-10 and 21-11.

Tayyaba Shafiq and Saman Shafique (Punjab) beat Naba Jawa and Farwa Jawa (Punjab) by 21-8, 21-10, Sumiya Tariq (Army) and Alja Tariq (Balo) beat Ammarah and Ayesha Shafiq (Sindh) by 21-5, 21-14, Sana Hanif and Musfira Zahid (Sindh) beat Hadiqa Aftab & Zainab Ch. (PB) by 17-21, 21-15, 21-11 results: Boy Singles U-15 Quarter Finals Malik Ghasif Malik (Army) beat Muhammad Zaid (KP) by 21-18, 10-21, 21-18 Fahad Ahmad (KP) beat Abdullah Tahir (PB) by 21-7, 21-10 Sangheen (KP) beat Aman Gul (KP) by 21-13, 17-21, 21-17 Zain Bajwa (PB) beat Amer Hassan Janjua (ISB) by 19-21, 21-16, 21-13 Boy Single U-17 Quarter-Final Saad Amir (PB) beat Umer Farooq (KP) by 21-14, 21-10 Usaid Gul (KP) beat Umair Khan (KP) by 21-6, 21-9 Ibrahim Rashid (ISB) beat Asad Afridi (KP) by 21-16, 21-17 Rai Abdul Manan (Army) beat Ahmed Niazi (PB) by 26-24, 21-19 Men Singles U-19 Quarter-Finals Malik Danyaal (KP) beat Abdullah Asim (PB) by 21-9, 21-15 Raja Hassan Mujtaba (PB) beat Hamza Khan (KP) by 18-21, 22-20, 21-16 Umer Jhangher (KP) beat Fayyaz Ur Rehman (Sindh) BY 21-16, 21-12 Raza Ali (PB) beat Shahnullah (KP) by 21-9, 21-9 Men Doubles U-19 Quarter-Final Raza Ali and Saad Amir (PB) beat Haseeb Ahmad and Ahmed Asif (PB) by 21-15, 21-17 Umer Jhanghir & Muhammad Zaid (PB) beat Saqib Ali and Rai Abdul Manan (Army) by 22-20, 21-14 Abdullah Siddiqi and Fayyaz Ur Rehman (Sind) beat Raja Hassan Mujtaba (PB) & Ibrahim Rashid (ISB) by 22-20, 19-21, 21-16 and Afnan Khan & Hamza Khan (KP) beat Muhammad Osama & Muhammad Taimoor (Army) by 21-16, 16-21, 21-19.

Related Topics

Sindh Tennis Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Sports Punjab Badminton Visit Rashid Charsadda Saqib Ali Women Afridi Top

Recent Stories

Regional peace correlates with independence of Kas ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

9 minutes ago

Star pitcher Tanaka wants Olympic gold with Japan ..

9 minutes ago

US CDC Makes Wearing Masks Mandatory in Public Tra ..

9 minutes ago

Four drug peddlers held with narcotics in sargodha ..

9 minutes ago

Social issues highlighted through stage play at Ar ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.