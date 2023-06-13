UrduPoint.com

Aroob, Tuba Take Pakistan To Victory In ACC Asia Cup Game

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 13, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistani spinning duo of Syeda Aroob Shah and Tuba Hassan helped Pakistan pull out a super victory against Nepal in their first match of the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest 88-run target, leg-spinners Aroob and Tuba never allowed the opposing batters to settle and picked up wickets regularly.

The duo ended up taking two wickets apiece, while off-spinner Umm-e-Hani and left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir snapped a wicket each to give Pakistan a nine-run win.

For Nepal, Kabita Kunwar (20, 32b, 2x4s) and Kabita Joshi (15 not out, 17b, 1x4) were the only batters to enter into double figures.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Pakistan A were bowled out for 87 in 19.2 overs. Opening batter Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scored for her side with a 36-ball 28, hitting one four.

For Nepal, Indu Barma was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets for six runs from three overs. Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar and Sita Rana Magar bagged two wickets apiece.

Pakistan would now take on hosts Hong Kong on Thursday.

Scores in brief: Pakistan A 87 all out, 19.2 overs (Shawaal Zulfiqar 28, Fatima Sana 16; Indu Barma 3-6, Kabita Kunwar 2-12, Kabita Joshi 2-16, Sita Rana Magar 2-16).

Nepal 78-6, 20 overs (Kabita Kunwar 20, Kabita Joshi 15 not out; Syeda Aroob Shah 2-16, Tuba Hassan 2-23).

