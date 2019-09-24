Aroob’s six-wicket haul and Bismah’s unbeaten half-century help PCB Challengers to an easy win

Captain Bismah Maroof’s unbeaten 72-ball 55 and Syeda Aroob Shah’s six for 41 secured a berth in the final for PCB Challengers as they beat PCB Dynamites by six wickets in the final league match of the ongoing National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th September, 2019) Captain Bismah Maroof’s unbeaten 72-ball 55 and Syeda Aroob Shah’s six for 41 secured a berth in the final for PCB Challengers as they beat PCB Dynamites by six wickets in the final league match of the ongoing National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground.

PCB Challengers, who play PCB Blasters in the final on Thursday at the same venue, chased down the target of 132 runs in the 29th over for the loss of four wickets.

After losing three batters inside 10 overs, Bismah, who hit 11 fours, weathered the storm with a 46-run fourth-wicket stand with Sidra Nawaz (17 off 30) and an unbeaten 49-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Iram Javed (31 not out from 36 balls).

For PCB Dynamites, Kainat Imtiaz was the pick of the bowlers with two for 18.

Earlier in the day, PCB Dynamites, after been put into bat, were dismissed for 131 in 41.5 overs. Muneeba Ali was the top scorer in the innings with 25 off 44 balls. Kainat was another notable run-getter with 45-ball 22.

Syeda Aroob Shah took six for 41 in 8.5 overs. Her figures went down as the best in the match.

This was PCB Challengers’ third win out of four matches in the tournament.

Scores in brief:

PCB Dynamites 131 all-out, 41.5 overs (Muneeba Ali 25, Kainat Imtiaz 22, Nahida Khan 21; Syeda Aroob Shah 6-41)

PCB Challengers 132-4, 28.5 overs (Bismah Maroof 55 not out, Iram Javed 31 not out; Kainat Imtiaz 2-18)

Player of the match – Syeda Aroob Shah

Result – PCB Challengers won by six wickets