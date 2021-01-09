UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 100 Visually Impaired To Take Part In Marathon On Sunday

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Around 100 visually impaired to take part in marathon on Sunday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :For the first time around 100 visually impaired person will take part in 6 km long marathon to be held in Rawalpindi Marathon tomorrow (Sunday).

District sports Officer Rawalpindi, Shams Tauheed told APP that visually impaired people in such a large number have never participated in any marathon.

He informed that the race would be held in three categories.

The open category would consist of 16 km while the blind and under-16 category would be of 6 km, shams said.

The race for open category would commence from T-Chowk, Rawat while blind and under 16 would start from Morgah and conclude at Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex, he added.

Sharing details of the marathon, he said in 2016, a couple took part in a marathon held in London, while in 2006, a two-kilometer long race for the visually impaired was held in Lahore.

At the end, attractive prizes would be distributed among the top 20 athletes in the open category and the top ten in the Blind and Under-16 categories, he said.

Related Topics

Lahore Sports London Marathon Rawalpindi Bagh Sunday 2016 From Top Race

Recent Stories

Energy minister tours East Coast infrastructure pr ..

1 minute ago

Ministry of Community Development secures social b ..

16 minutes ago

272 beds fixed for coronavirus patients at Nishtar ..

5 minutes ago

Police raid Sheesha bar, book 9 in rawalpindi

7 minutes ago

India is behind terrorism in Balochistan, says PM ..

23 minutes ago

Pak exports to UK crosses US $ 1 billion in first ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.