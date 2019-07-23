Around 200 shuttlers to contest at Junior National Ranking Tournament

Around 200 badminton enthusiasts from 14 different units will compete in the first Junior National Ranking Tournament, taking place from August 1 to 6 at Abbottabad, Secretary Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF), Wajid Ali Chaudhry said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Around 200 badminton enthusiasts from 14 different units will compete in the first Junior National Ranking Tournament, taking place from August 1 to 6 at Abbottabad, Secretary Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF), Wajid Ali Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

"The tournament will be witnessing under 14, under 16 and under 18 shuttlers from across the country contesting in various categories," Wajid told APP.

He said that event was aimed to provide maximum opportunities to youngsters, enabling them to display their skills and represent the country at the international level.

"Previously, only one event (National Junior Championship) was held every year for the junior players but now it has been planned to include the Junior Ranking Tournament in the events' Calendar of the federation.

"The tournament will be held three to four times in a year. We will announce prize purse of the event in next two to three days", Wajid added.

