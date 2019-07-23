UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 200 Shuttlers To Contest At Junior National Ranking Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab 35 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:54 PM

Around 200 shuttlers to contest at Junior National Ranking Tournament

Around 200 badminton enthusiasts from 14 different units will compete in the first Junior National Ranking Tournament, taking place from August 1 to 6 at Abbottabad, Secretary Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF), Wajid Ali Chaudhry said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Around 200 badminton enthusiasts from 14 different units will compete in the first Junior National Ranking Tournament, taking place from August 1 to 6 at Abbottabad, Secretary Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF), Wajid Ali Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

"The tournament will be witnessing under 14, under 16 and under 18 shuttlers from across the country contesting in various categories," Wajid told APP.

He said that event was aimed to provide maximum opportunities to youngsters, enabling them to display their skills and represent the country at the international level.

"Previously, only one event (National Junior Championship) was held every year for the junior players but now it has been planned to include the Junior Ranking Tournament in the events' Calendar of the federation.

"The tournament will be held three to four times in a year. We will announce prize purse of the event in next two to three days", Wajid added.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Abbottabad Badminton August Event From

Recent Stories

TikTok video with pistol lands youth in jail

11 minutes ago

Boy shoots girlfriend for refusing marriage propos ..

18 minutes ago

5 Pakistani footballers who have won our hearts!

25 minutes ago

TECNO Mobile Reduced The Price Of Its Flagship Mod ..

41 minutes ago

Forensic audit of Judge Arshad Malik’s video not ..

51 minutes ago

Chinese language programme to launch officially in ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.