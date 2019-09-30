Arrangements being made for Pak-Lanka T20 series

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh presided over a high-profile meeting to review the arrangements of upcoming 3-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka cricket team here at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Sports Punjab (SBP) Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh presided over a high-profile meeting to review the arrangements of upcoming 3-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka cricket team here at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Asghar Joyya, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa and other officials.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh briefed the meeting about the security and administrative arrangements being made in Nishtar Park sports Complex in connection with the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka cricket team scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium on October 5, 7, and 9.

The Director General Sports Punjab told the meeting that the SBP was making the best arrangements for the T20 series. He urged the cricket fans to come and enjoy exciting cricket matches without any fear.

He said best coordination was in place among all the departments for the cricket series.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Asghar Joyya, on the occasion, said all the arrangements, including security, were being given final shape. "We are quite hopeful that cricket lovers will enjoy T20 matches to the maximum due to impressive arrangements being made in Nishtar Park Sports Complex," he added.