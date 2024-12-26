Arrangements discussed as Multan to host two Pak-West Indies tests matches

The picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium is getting ready to host two test matches between Pakistan and West Indies, bringing Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), local administration and police at one table here Thursday to brainstorm and carve out a foolproof plan for the first test tour of West Indies to Pakistan in last 19 years scheduled from Jan 17 to 29 in the city of saints

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium is getting ready to host two test matches between Pakistan and West Indies, bringing Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), local administration and police at one table here Thursday to brainstorm and carve out a foolproof plan for the first test tour of West Indies to Pakistan in last 19 years scheduled from Jan 17 to 29 in the city of saints.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari chaired a meeting with PCB officials, police and district administration officials where they discussed in threadbare the arrangements from security to route and stadium arrangements and others.

Bukhari assured the PCB of all out support from administration and police for the upcoming test series in Multan and said that he has instructed all the district officials and police to put in place impenetrable security cover for the two national teams and other arrangements required for successfully hosting and staging Pakistanis’ most loved game at the country's most modern cricket stadium.

DC said, Multan will demonstrate exemplary hospitality to the visitors during their two-week stay in the city of saints.

Earlier, senior police and administration officials gave a detailed briefing to the DC regarding arrangements.

ADCG Muhammad Yousuf, SSP Operations Kamran Khan and other officials were present.

According to schedule issued by PCB, West Indies team will reach Pakistan (Islamabad) on Jan 6, 2025 and will play a three-day match against Pakistan Shaheens from Jan 10 to12 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. First test will be played from Jan 17 to 21 and the second test from Jan 25 to 29 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

It would be the first test tour of visitors to Pakistan in last 19 years. Last time West Indies played three tests in Pakistan was in 2006 while the last away test series between the two teams was held in UAE in Oct 2016. However, West Indies toured Pakistan thrice after April 2018 including One Day International series in June 2022, and twice for T20 series in Apr 2018 and Dec 2021.