Arrangements finalized for holding of 33rd National Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finalized all the necessary arrangements and taken foolproof security measures for the holding of 33rd National Games.

Provincial government has also allocated Rs 180 million for the arrangements and provision of facilities to players and participants of national games.

A total of 10,000 players would participle in various events in the national games.

The authorities have also made preparations to receive torch of National Games and has planned various ceremonies following the directions of senior minister for sports Atif Khan.

The torch would be handed over to KP province today that would reach Peshawar via Attock and Nowshera.