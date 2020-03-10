UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Finalized For Sports Events Of Jashan-e-Baharan 2020

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:51 PM

Arrangements finalized for Sports events of Jashan-e-Baharan 2020

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Sports Department has finalized all necessary arrangements to organize sports event from March 11 to 27, 2020 in a most befitting manner to celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan 2020.

According to Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Tariq Nazeer, Inter School/College Girls' Volleyball contests will be held at Government Degree College for Women Samanabad here on March 11 (Wednesday) while Inter District Special Children Athletics (boys & girls) competitions will be arranged at Athletics Track Jhang Road on March 14.

Similarly, Inter District Deaf cricket Tournament will be played at Bohranwali Ground on March 16 whereas Inter Club Girls' Athletics Championship will be held at Athletics Track Jhang Road on March 17.

Meanwhile, Inter Club Boys' Athletics Championship will be arranged at Athletics Track Jhang Road Faisalabad on March 18 while Inter College Girls' Basketball Tournament will be played at Government Islamia College for Women on March 19.

Likewise, Inter District Boys' Volleyball Tournament will be played at Crescent Sports Complex Faisalabad on March 21 followed by Rustam-e-Faisalabad Dangal at Crescent Ground on March 23 whereas Inter Club/School/College Girls' Cricket Tournament will be arranged at Government College University for Women Madina Town on March 24-25 followed by Inter Club Boys' Hockey Tournament at Hockey Stadium on March 26-27, he added.

