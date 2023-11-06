Arrangements finalized for thrilling 8th Jeep Rally

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published November 06, 2023 | 09:47 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The highly anticipated 8th Thal Jeep Rally is ready to conquer desert terrains of Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, and Layah districts from November 9 to 12.

Organized by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), the upcoming event is expected to be a thrilling spectacle, beginning at Head Muhammad Wala near Multan.

Racing enthusiasts and adventure-seekers are in for a treat, as this event guarantees an excellent refreshing experience with a challenging 200 km track. It's a test of skills for both seasoned male and female jeep racers who are hailing from various corners of the country.

Renowned Names in the racing circuit, such as Nader Magsi, Salma, and Tishna Patel, will display their exceptional talents on November 9, showcasing their skills in the exciting competition, said officials.

The rally's schedule is jam-packed with exhilarating activities.

The event kicks off with participant registration, vehicle tagging, technical examinations, and medical checkups for all drivers.

On November 9, a significant conference and draws will occur between 7 to 9 pm, setting the tone for the upcoming days. The qualifiers will be held on November 10, followed by the stock category race on November 11.

What's truly exciting is the special focus on the pre-paired and women's categories race, scheduled for November 12. The grand finale will culminate in a cultural night event at Faisal Stadium in Muzaffargarh on the same night.

The administrations of Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, and Layyah districts have left no stone unturned in ensuring the success of this mega sports event.

The rally has already witnessed a surge of enthusiasm with over 50 participants registered, and the number is expected to reach around 100.

