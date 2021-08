Arrangements finalized to organize T10 cricket league

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :All arrangements have been finalized to organize 4-day long T-10 cricket league from August 26 here at Niaz Stadium.

According to organizers, a total of six teams including Hyderabad Jaguars, Karachi Hawks, Islamabad Tigers, Lahore Lions, Faisalabad Bears and Hafizabad Stallions will take part in four days major cricket league which will continue till August 29, 2021.

A total of 18 matches will be played in the league which will be inaugurated by Brigadier (Retd) Aamir Zahid on August 26.