Arrangements for Cholistan Desert Rally reviewed

Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Wednesday chaired a meeting here at his office to review arrangements for Cholistan Desert Rally, which is scheduled be held on February 13 to 16 next year

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Wednesday chaired a meeting here at his office to review arrangements for Cholistan Desert Rally, which is scheduled be held on February 13 to 16 next year.

Addresing the meeting, he said the rally had become an international sports event that could help promote the soft image of Pakistan, besides the culture of Cholistan across the world.

He said the traffic plan and security arrangements for the rally would be finalised shortly.

Power supply lines would installed for transmitting of electricity to areas of Drawar and Fort Abbas for the rally.

He said all the trail of the rally would be cleaned and cleared, while Rescue 1122 and military ambulances would remain available along the route.

He said Kabaddi matches, a cultural night and musical show, horse and camel races would also be part of the event. A food street would also be set up, he added.