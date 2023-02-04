Arrangements for colourful opening ceremony of PSL in progress

The colorful opening ceremony of the 8th edition of Pakistan Super League will be held on February 13 at Multan Cricket Stadium as star players from across the world will join the mega event

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The colorful opening ceremony of the 8th edition of Pakistan Super League will be held on February 13 at Multan cricket Stadium as star players from across the world will join the mega event.

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has been entrusted with the task of decorating the stadium by maintaining cleanliness, said CEO MWMC Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti during his visit to the site.

He stated that hosting the opening ceremony was a big honor for Multan. He stated that exemplary arrangements would be made for the mega event.

Besides this, the whole city would be ornamented. It is pertinent to mention that Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches of the Pakistan Super League.

Multan Waste Management Company started taking all possible measures to beautify and maintain cleanliness, said Bhatti.