Arrangements for over 0.1mn tourists made for Shandur Polo Festival: CM told

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was Thursday informed that elaborate arrangements have been made for the expected over 0.1 million tourists visiting the historical and world highest altitude Polo Festival at Shandur, District Chitral commencing from July 7-9, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was Thursday informed that elaborate arrangements have been made for the expected over 0.1 million tourists visiting the historical and world highest altitude Polo Festival at Shandur, District Chitral commencing from July 7-9, 2019.

The Chief Minister was given a detail briefing in a high level meeting, he chaired at Chief Minister Secretariat. The meeting was called to brief him regarding the arrangement made for the successful holding of Shandur Polo Festival.

The meeting was informed that the PIA will run special flight from Islamabad to Chitral for the foreign tourists while facilitation desk has been setup in Chitral and Peshawar and Islamabad Airports.

Better network and internet facilities would be provided to the media men at Shandur Polo Festival.

The meeting was told that for the first time over one lac tourists are expected to visit the Festival, being held at the world highest altitude polo ground.

The Chief Minister in his brief remarks said that Shandur Polo Festival 2019 is all set to get international recognition for the first time in the history of the country due to tourism friendly policies of the PTI govt. The meeting was told that adequate health arrangements have already been made by establishing a health unit to provide due health facilities to the local and foreign tourists.

World fame Sultan Muhammad Khan Golden of Pakistan, a Pakistani motorcar and motorcycle stuntman and jumping specialist is expected to make a ramp jump in the festival for making world record.