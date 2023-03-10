UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Of Jashan-e-Baharan Sports Events Finalized, DG, SBP

Muhammad Rameez Published March 10, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Arrangements of Jashan-e-Baharan sports events finalized, DG, SBP

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has finalized the arrangements of Jashan-e-Baharan events - Run Lahore Run Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race, Wheel Chair Race and Family Fun Race

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) has finalized the arrangements of Jashan-e-Baharan events - Run Lahore Run Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race, Wheel Chair Race and Family Fun Race.

This was stated by Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi while chairing a key review meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The events of Run Lahore Run Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race, Wheel Chair Race and Family Fun Race are scheduled to be organised as part of Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations on March 12, 2023 under the banner of Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

The important meeting was attended by Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Chand Perveen, Director Admin Ijaz Munir, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Zeeshan Ranjha, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Tariq Khanzada, Deputy Director Budget and Accounts Nadeem Qaiser, District Sports Officer Lahore Tanveer Shah, Salman Iqbal Butt of Punjab Athletics Association and international wrestling referee Fareed Ali.

Besides them, the officials and representatives of education Department, College Department, Railway Department, Police Department, Rescue-1122 Department, Cycling Association, Civil Defence and other departments were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DG, SBP directed the representatives of all the departments to make comprehensive arrangements for the befitting holding of above-mentioned exciting sports events. "14 camps and 8 water points will be set up on the route of 42.196 km Lahore Marathon Race. Besides this the security cameras will also be installed on the routes of Run Lahore Run Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race, Wheelchair Race and Family Fun Race for monitoring all the proceedings," he added.

He further said that the teams of Rescue-1122 and Health Department will be present on the occasion of Lahore Marathon, Family Race, Wheelchair Race and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race. "Lahore Marathon, Family Race, Wheelchair Race and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race will start from Liberty Chowk and finish at the same point after covering their respective distances," he explained.

Related Topics

Hockey Lahore Police Sports Education Punjab Water Budget Cycling Marathon Same March Family All From Race

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.