Arrangements of Jashan-e-Baharan sports events finalized, DG, SBP

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has finalized the arrangements of Jashan-e-Baharan events - Run Lahore Run Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race, Wheel Chair Race and Family Fun Race

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP) has finalized the arrangements of Jashan-e-Baharan events - Run Lahore Run Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race, Wheel Chair Race and Family Fun Race.

This was stated by Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi while chairing a key review meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The events of Run Lahore Run Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race, Wheel Chair Race and Family Fun Race are scheduled to be organised as part of Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations on March 12, 2023 under the banner of Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

The important meeting was attended by Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Chand Perveen, Director Admin Ijaz Munir, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Zeeshan Ranjha, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Tariq Khanzada, Deputy Director Budget and Accounts Nadeem Qaiser, District Sports Officer Lahore Tanveer Shah, Salman Iqbal Butt of Punjab Athletics Association and international wrestling referee Fareed Ali.

Besides them, the officials and representatives of education Department, College Department, Railway Department, Police Department, Rescue-1122 Department, Cycling Association, Civil Defence and other departments were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DG, SBP directed the representatives of all the departments to make comprehensive arrangements for the befitting holding of above-mentioned exciting sports events. "14 camps and 8 water points will be set up on the route of 42.196 km Lahore Marathon Race. Besides this the security cameras will also be installed on the routes of Run Lahore Run Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race, Wheelchair Race and Family Fun Race for monitoring all the proceedings," he added.

He further said that the teams of Rescue-1122 and Health Department will be present on the occasion of Lahore Marathon, Family Race, Wheelchair Race and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race. "Lahore Marathon, Family Race, Wheelchair Race and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race will start from Liberty Chowk and finish at the same point after covering their respective distances," he explained.