Arrangements Of Run Lahore Run Marathon, Tour De Lahore Cycle Race, Finalized: DG SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 11, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said on Saturday that arrangements of Jashan-e-Baharan events - Run Lahore Run Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race, Wheel Chair Race and Family Fun Race have been finalized

He said these events will be organised as part of Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations on March 12, 2023 under the banner of Sports board Punjab (SBP). "Tour de Lahore Cycle Race for professional runners will start at 7.00am while Pink Race for female runners will kick off at 7.15am at Liberty Chowk whereas the beginning time of Run Lahore Run Marathon is 7.30am".

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi informed that Family Fun Race for male sprinters will commence at 9.45am while the female runners will begin their journey at 10.00am whereas the Wheelchair Race will start at 10.20am.

He announced that a total cash prize of Rs over 42,00,000 will be given to participants of Run Lahore Run Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race, Wheel Chair Race and Family Fun Race. "A cash prize of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the winner of Run Lahore Run Marathon while the prizes of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh will be awarded to second and third position holders.

The cash prizes of Rs 4 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs one lakh will be given to the top three position holders respectively in the Tour de Lahore Cycle Race," he added.

He further said that the top three position holders of 5km Cycle Race and Family Fun Race will be given Rs 50,000, 35,000 and 25,000 respectively. "Similarly, a cash prize of Rs one lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 will be awarded to top three position holders of Wheelchair Race".

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi informed that the Run Lahore Run Marathon Race and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race will be of 42-km distance while the Family Fun Race and Wheelchair Race will be run for five and one kilometers distance respectively.

He said that Run Lahore Run Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race will start from Liberty Chowk while the participants of Run Lahore Run Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race will reach their destination after passing through several historical places of the city.

