Arrangements Stepped Up As PSL 2020 Draws Rush Of Cricket Crazy Fans

Muhammad Rameez 21 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:43 PM

Arrangements stepped up as PSL 2020 draws rush of cricket crazy fans

District administration stepped up the level of arrangements in view of the rush of cricket crazy youth and drones were also allowed for the first time at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium ensuring live coverage of toss

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration stepped up the level of arrangements in view of the rush of cricket crazy youth and drones were also allowed for the first time at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium ensuring live coverage of toss.

PCB was allowed to employ drones by the home department Punjab on the recommendations of deputy commissioner Amir Khatak, said an official.

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) deputed sanitary workers in two shifts ensuring cleanliness throughout the stadium. Waste drums have been installed in all enclosures at different places and five sanitary workers were deployed at each enclosure.

Route to the stadium besides area around was also cleaned.

Over 200 civil defence officials and volunteers were deputed in and around the stadium to assist police while a team of 20 youth from district sports department to perform duty at the scoreboard and act as ball pickers.

Rescue 1122 ambulances were seen available at the rescue camps outside stadium while metropolitan corporation ensured street lights at the parking and the route.

Meanwhile, all the focal persons from different departments remained available at the control room for proper monitoring while traffic and police officials stood alert on the route.

Doctors and paramedical staff also remained available at temporary hospital and medical campus.

