London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ):Arsenal announced the signing of winger Nicolas Pepe from French side Lille on Thursday for a club-record fee reported to be 80 million euros (72 million).

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international will wear the number 19 shirt at the Emirates.

Head coach Unai Emery said: "Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe."