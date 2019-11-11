UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arsenal Back Emery But Warn Results Must Improve

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:38 PM

Arsenal back Emery but warn results must improve

Unai Emery has been offered the backing of the Arsenal board for now, but has been warned that results must improve

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Unai Emery has been offered the backing of the Arsenal board for now, but has been warned that results must improve.

The Spaniard has come under mounting pressure following a string of poor performances and a record of just two wins from their last 10 Premier League games.

A 2-0 loss at Leicester on Saturday saw the Gunners fall eight points behind the Premier League's top four.

Emery's target had been to secure a return to the Champions League for the first time in four seasons next year, either via a top four finish or by winning the Europa League.

However, the club's head of football Raul Sanllehi and managing director Vinai Venkatesham insist Emery remains the right man for the job.

"We are as disappointed as everyone else with both our results and performances at this stage of the season," Sanllehi and Venkatesham told Arsenal staff at a pre-planned meeting on Monday.

"We share the frustration with our fans, Unai, the players and all our staff as they are not at the level we want or expect.

"Things need to improve to meet our objectives for the season, and we firmly believe Unai is the right man for the job, together with the backroom team we have in place." The backing comes with supporters unrest rising due to poor performances on the pitch and the Emery's decision to make Granit Xhaka club captain earlier this season.

Xhaka was stripped of that honour after a foul-mouthed tirade towards his own fans when being substituted at home to Crystal Palace on October 27.

"We have to make the tough decision Arsenal! It's not getting better," said former Arsenal striker Ian Wright after Saturday's defeat.

"No definitive style or plan. Negative goal difference. No improvement in the defence. Not creating anything," added Wright on Twitter.

Related Topics

Football Poor Twitter Job Man Leicester October All From Share Top Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Governor Sarwar hosts Sikh Yatrees

20 seconds ago

Russia, Brazil Working on New Projects in Energy, ..

22 seconds ago

Merkel, Conte to Share Expectations From New Europ ..

3 minutes ago

Five persons killed as car overturned near Talhar ..

3 minutes ago

Capt Hussain Khan Shaheed; hero of Kashmir freedom ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Vows to Meet With Vaping Industry Experts, D ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.