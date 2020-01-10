UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arsenal Boss Arteta Not Expecting 'big Things' In Transfer Window

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:28 AM

Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in transfer window

Mikel Arteta has warned Arsenal supporters not to expect "big things" in the January transfer window, with the club unlikely to make permanent signings after a hefty outlay in the summer

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):Mikel Arteta has warned Arsenal supporters not to expect "big things" in the January transfer window, with the club unlikely to make permanent signings after a hefty outlay in the summer.

Arsenal broke their club transfer record to recruit Nicolas Pepe as well as completing moves for David Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli, Kieran Tierney and William Saliba at a total cost of around �130 million ($170 million).

"I don't know, I'm not expecting big things," Arteta said when asked on Thursday about potential transfer business.

"I'm expecting big things from the players I have at the moment, the players that are recovering from injuries. That's the biggest expectations from my side.

"If we can find something to help us go through the season in a more balanced way in certain areas, and which is helpful, we'll look at the options." Arteta, who joined the club last month, has overseen victories in his past two games, a 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester United before a hard-fought FA Cup third-round success against Leeds on Monday.

Arsenal travel to face Crystal Palace on Saturday in 10th place in the Premier League, nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Ahead of the tie with Leeds, forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang used his column in the club's match programme to say speculation he was angling for a move away from the Emirates Stadium was wide of the mark.

"People like making up stories and they should focus on what's happening on the pitch," he wrote. "They talk too much and it does my head in.

"I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club. I am committed to it and desperate to bring it back to the top, where it belongs."Aubameyang's contract expires at the end of next season and Arteta said any talks over an extension would not take place until the end of the current campaign.

Related Topics

Business David Leeds Manchester United January From Top Chelsea Arsenal Premier League (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Love

Recent Stories

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

16 minutes ago

Europe, N. Africa in diplomatic flurry to avoid 's ..

2 minutes ago

Zong covering 100 percent CPEC projects

2 minutes ago

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

31 minutes ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

31 minutes ago

Trump Says NATO Should Be Expanded to Include Midd ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.