UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arsenal Captain Aubameyang Signs New Three-year Contract

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:18 AM

Arsenal captain Aubameyang signs new three-year contract

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended speculation over his Arsenal future on Tuesday as the Gunners captain signed a new three-year contract with the FA Cup holders

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ):Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended speculation over his Arsenal future on Tuesday as the Gunners captain signed a new three-year contract with the FA Cup holders.

Aubameyang's contract saga had dragged on since last season amid speculation he wanted to join a club in the Champions League.

The Gabon forward revealed he had committed his future to Arsenal in a live Instagram stream at the Emirates Stadium.

"Arsenal fans, finally as you know I just signed the thing," Aubameyang said.

Arsenal confirmed the news themselves on their website in a statement that said: "Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract with us!" After scoring the goals that fired Arsenal to last season's surprise FA Cup semi-final and final victories over Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, Aubameyang had refused to confirm if he wanted to stay at the north London club.

At one stage last term, he admitted he faced a big decision over his future, fuelling reports that he was ready to leave amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remained confident Aubameyang was happy at the club and wanted to stay.

Over 100,000 people were watching the announcement via the official Arsenal Instagram account, with Aubameyang adding: "I signed the thing because I want to become an Arsenal legend, maybe leave a legacy, it is the time to work a lot.

"For sure, I will give my best, as always, so yes, I have just signed the thing. Hopefully you are happy and I can't wait to see you in this beautiful stadium again." Aubameyang was joined on the call by former Arsenal striker Ian Wright and his current team-mate Alexandre Lacazette, who praised his decision to sign the contract.

Aubameyang moved to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and has scored 72 goals across 111 games in all competitions, including one in Saturday's 3-0 victory at Fulham on the opening day of the new season.

Acknowledging the significance of keeping Aubameyang, Arteta said: "It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us.

"He's a superb player with an incredible mentality. Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working."

Related Topics

London Barcelona Gabon January 2018 All From Best PSG Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Borussia Instagram

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

36 minutes ago

Signing of &#039;Peace Accord&#039; between UAE an ..

1 hour ago

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry conducts further 86,879 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Lavrov Urged Maas to Abandon Further Politicizatio ..

35 minutes ago

Ex-Malian President Moussa Traore Dies Aged 83 - R ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.